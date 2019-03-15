More on Manitex International's Q4 results

Manitex International (MNTX -0.3%) reported Q4 revenues of $60.6M down by 6% Y/Y.
Q4 Gross margin declined by 174 bps to 14.1%.
Q4 operating loss was $6.41M, compared to operating income of $765k a year ago.
Adj. EBITDA increased by 12.8% Y/Y to $3.53M, and margin improved by 97 bps to 5.8%.
Backlog was at $80M as of February 28, 2019, compared with $61M as of year-end 2017, representing a 30% increase.
Book to bill ratio was 1.10:1 for the quarter.
In January 2019 Manitex signed framework for a commercial agreement with Tadano covering the Asian markets and in February received from Tadano an initial small stocking order for the Asian markets.
