Stocks push to session highs

All three major U.S. stock averages advance to session highs in late morning trading in New York.

The Dow ( +0.4% ) reversed course as Boeing ( +0.8% ) rises on reports that the planemaker will introduce a software upgrade for its 737 MAX in 10 days.

Nasdaq rises 0.8% , and the S&P gains 0.4% .

Among other notable movers: Broadcom ( +11% ), Apple ( +1.4% ), Microsoft ( +2.1% ), Facebook ( -2.8% ), Adobe Systems ( -4.4% ).

10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 2.59%.

Dollar index slips 0.2% to 96.57.