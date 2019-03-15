Stocks push to session highs

All three major U.S. stock averages advance to session highs in late morning trading in New York.
The Dow (+0.4%) reversed course as Boeing (+0.8%) rises on reports that the planemaker will introduce a software upgrade for its 737 MAX in 10 days.
Nasdaq rises 0.8%, and the S&P gains 0.4%.
Among other notable movers: Broadcom (+11%), Apple (+1.4%), Microsoft (+2.1%), Facebook (-2.8%), Adobe Systems (-4.4%).
10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 2.59%.
Dollar index slips 0.2% to 96.57.
Oil -0.4% to $58.35 per barrel, and gold +0.6% to $1,302.70 per ounce.
