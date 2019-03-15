Palladium price soars to new record high

Palladium surges to an all-time high of $1,567.50/oz., as news that Russia's trade and industry ministry says it is considering a temporary ban on the export of precious metals scrap and tailings to promote domestic refining of the materials, adding to fears of a supply shortfall.

“It is just a speculation and some may use this as an excuse to push prices up. We have not seen details yet that palladium supplies from Russia will be curtailed,” Commerzbank says.

Fiat Chrysler’s recall this week of nearly 900K gasoline-fueled vehicles could spark additional demand for the palladium market already reeling from shortages.

The price of palladium, used mainly in emissions reducing catalysts for vehicles, has risen nearly 90% from a trough in mid-August and is 24% higher YTD.

