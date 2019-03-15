More on Quest Resource's Q4 results

Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) reported Q4 revenue growth of 12.2% Y/Y to $25.26M,

Q4 Gross margin improved by 392 bps to 17.5%; and operating margin recovered by 732 bps to 0.77%.

SG&A expenses were $3.89M up by 10.3%.

Adj. EBITDA improved by $1M to $771k, compared to negative $273k a year ago.

Company generated $3M in cash flow from operations YTD; and has Cash and cash equivalents of $2.12M as of December 31, 2018.

Management believes that their efforts have positioned the company well to grow sales at their targeted rate of 10% to 15% per year.

