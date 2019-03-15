UTStarcom +4.8% after narrowing loss in Q4

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) is up 4.8% after Q4 earnings showed revenue declines in line with guidance along with growing gross margins.

Highly seasonal revenue fell 76% Q/Q, but was down 30% Y/Y and topped expectations (one estimates). That drop was due largely to timing of India project fulfillments along with lower outsourcing business.

Meanwhile net loss of $1M narrowed by $2.6M from last year.

Gross margin on equipment jumped to 60.3% from 27.4% on a higher mix of those revenues from Japan.

Revenue breakout: Equipment sales, $8.5M (down 33.6%); Services sales, $4.2M (down 22%).

Cash flow from operations was $4.3M; cash from investing was $1.2M; and cash used in financing was $0.5M. At Dec. 31, the company had liquidity of $73.7M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $20M-$25M.

