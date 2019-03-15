Husky Energy starts operation to retrieve faulty connector blamed for spill

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +0.4% ) has started work on a delicate recovery mission to retrieve a pipeline connector off Newfoundland in an operation critical to restarting production from development wells at its White Rose oil field.

The delicate recovery mission seeks to determine why 250 cm of oil were spilled when the connector linking the flowline to the South White Rose drill center separated when Husky restarted the SeaRose FPSO, which had been shut down as a precaution due to a storm.

Husky says there is a risk of residual oil in the flowline being released during the process but the recovery plan is designed to disturb the flowline as little as possible to reduce that risk.