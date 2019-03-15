Cboe reviews its approach to crypto derivatives

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +2.6% ), the first mainstream exchange to offer trading in Bitcoin futures, is reviewing its approach to offering digital asset derivatives.

And, while it's doing that, Cboe isn't adding Bitcoin futures contract for March and won't list additional contracts for trading.

Currently listed XBT futures contracts remain available for trading.

The XBT futures contracts were first launched in December 2017, making their debut on a regulated exchange, at about the time of Bitcoin's peak of $19,870.

Bitcoin +1.2% to $3,928.00 in midday trading ET.

Previously: Basel Committee issues warning on crypto-assets (March 13)