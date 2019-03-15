Rising water prompts alert from Entergy nuclear plant in Nebraska

Entergy (ETR) shares see some volatility, as traders point to an update from the Nebraska Public Power District's Cooper Nuclear Station declaring a "notification of unusual event."

The declaration has been expected for several days by the power plant's operators in light of the Missouri River's steady increase in elevation due to snow melt, frozen ground, heavy rain conditions in Nebraska and releases of water from upstream reservoirs in South Dakota.

The Power District says the plant continues to operate safely and there is no threat to employees or the public.