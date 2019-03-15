Citi Trends -7.8% post Q4 results

Mar. 15, 2019 12:28 PM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)CTRNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Citi Trends (CTRN -7.8%) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.2% in Q4.
  • Citi Trends opened 19 new stores, relocated or expanded 8 other stores, and closed 6 stores in fiscal 2018.
  • The company executed on capital return program, returning $45M to shareholders in fiscal 2018.
  • Q1 2019 Outlook: Comparable sales to decrease 8% for the first five-plus weeks and diluted EPS in the range of $0.83 to $0.87.
  • 2019 Outlook: EPS is expected in the range of $1.85 to $1.95; assuming comparable store sales increase in a range of 1%-2%.
