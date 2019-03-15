PHI Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Helicopter servicer PHI Inc. (PHII -31.6% ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection "to address the upcoming maturity of PHI's unsecured senior notes and strengthen its balance sheet."

The company "believes that its creditors and lessors will be supportive of PHI and its prospective business strategy and, to that end, anticipates filing a plan of reorganization in the early stages of the Chapter 11 process."

PHI says it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy this summer with a significantly reduced and more sustainable debt structure.