Harvest Capital notes "disappointing" new investment activity in Q4

Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP -0.3% ) Q4 core net investment income of $1.58M, or 25 cents per share, beat the per-share consensus of 24 cents.

That's down from $1.92M, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago period, mostly due to higher expenses.

Net asset value per share of $12.30 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $12.66 a year earlier.

During the quarter Harvest Capital made additional investments totaling $1.3M in three existing portfolio companies and had investment sales, payoffs, and commitment expirations totaling $18.6M.

Chairman and CEO Joseph A. Jolson sees the quarter's disappointing new investment activity as temporary and expects "to earn our recently reduced cash dividend in the second half of 2019, assuming we close on currently mandated deals in our pipeline."

