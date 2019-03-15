More on EP Energy Q4 earnings

Thinly traded EP Energy (EPE -2.9% ) reports Q4 average daily production of 79.5 MBoe/d, -1% Y/Y due to lower net completions in 2H 2018; proved oil and natural gas reserves were 325 MMBoe, down 17%

Average realized prices for oil (including financial derivatives) increased 2.2% to $55.31/bbl.

Total debt stood at $4.4B and ~$27M of cash and cash equivalents.

The company says that Q1 2019 production is impacted by reduced net completion count over 4Q 18 & 1Q 19 and capex is impacted by the build in DUC inventory.

Hence anticipates total production of 72-73 MBoe/d, with oil production of 38-39 MBbls/d

Forecasts Oil & Gas Expenditures of ~$160M-$170M, with lease operating expense of ~$6.00 - $6.50/Boe

