Equinor says renewable energy output rose in 2018, met intensity goal

Equinor (EQNR -0.3% ) says its production of renewable energy rose in 2018 while its carbon intensity was unchanged from 2017, in line with company targets.

EQNR says it increased its 2018 production of renewable energy to 1,251 GWh from 830 GWh in 2017 while its carbon intensity of 9 kg of carbon dioxide produced per boe last year came in unchanged and in line with its 2020 target.

EQNR also says it cut 264K metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2018 and has so far reduced annual CO2 emissions by 600K tons.