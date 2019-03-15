Arch MI gets $341.8M of indemnity reinsurance

Arch Capital Group (ACGL +1.3% ) subsidiary Arch Mortgage Insurance obtains $341.8M of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing almost $23B of mortgages from special purpose reinsurer Bellemeade Re 2019-1 Ltd.

The reinsurance is for a portfolio of MI policies issued by Arch MI and affiliates through 2015, with more than 70% of the them issued before 2009. The most senior M-1A class notes received an A- rating from Morningstar Credit Ratings.

The transaction is notable in that almost half the covered mortgages have been modified under GSE or servicer modification programs.

Previously: Arch Capital's MI unit gets over $506M indemnity reinsurance (Oct. 23, 2018)