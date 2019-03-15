MDC Partners receives equity investment from Stagwell; appoints new CEO

Stagwell, a private equity firm invests $100M in $100 MDC Partners (MDCA +13.8% ) through the purchase of $50M MDCA shares and $50M non-voting convertible preference shares.

Stagwell purchased ~14.3M class A shares at $3.50, as well as purchased $50M convertible preferred shares at conversion price of $5.00

Following the transaction, the Stagwell Group owns ~19.5% of MDCA equity, and assuming full conversion of the Preference Shares, Stagwell will own ~29.2% in MDCA

Also, MDCA appoints Mark Penn as the CEO and a board member.

Press Release