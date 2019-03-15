U.S. total rig count, oil rigs both drop by 1 in latest survey

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. falls for the fourth straight week, but by only 1 to 1,026 after shedding 20 rigs over the previous two weeks, according to the latest survey from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs also fell by 1 to 833, a fourth straight weekly decline, while gas rigs held steady at 193.

WTI crude is little changed after the report, now -0.1% at $58.54/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX