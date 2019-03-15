UBS sets aside $516M for French tax case

UBS (UBS -0.6% ) is setting aside $516M for a tax case in which the bank was ordered to pay a hefty fine for helping French clients to hide funds in Swiss accounts to evade taxes.

Last month, a French judge ordered the bank to pay 4.5B euros in fines and damages.

The bank is taking the provision even though it believes in the "strength of our legal arguments and the lack of evidence to support the charges," UBS Chairman Axel Weber and CEO Sergio Ermotti wrote in a letter released with its annual report.

"We still believe the verdict should be reversed, at which time we would release the provision," they wrote.

