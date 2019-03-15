U.S. judge dismisses suit against banks accused of Canadian rate-rigging

A lawsuit accusing nine banks, including Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.8% ) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.6% ), of conspiring to manipulate a key Canadian rate was dismissed by a U.S. judge, Reuters reports.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres rejected racketeering and antitrust claims by the lead plaintiff, the Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado.

The plaintiff says the banks manipulated the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate (now called the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate) from August 2007 to June 2014 to reduce interest owed to investors on CDOR-based derivative transactions in the U.S., including swaps and Canadian dollar futures contracts.

However, the judge said the wrongful conduct occurred in Canada, the plaintiff failed to show that any manipulation left it worse off, and found no proof of a common profit motive among the banks.