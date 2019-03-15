Vivendi again takes aim at Elliott in Telecom Italia fight

In a "re-establishment of the truth," Vivendi (VIVHY +0.4% ) is continuing to snipe at the Elliott Management-backed directors of Telecom Italia (TI +2.7% ) in their ongoing fight over control of the Italian incumbent.

"Vivendi denounces the behavior of the Elliott-nominated Telecom Italia Board members who yesterday rejected by a majority vote the report issued by the company’s Board of Statutory Auditors, a totally independent body, citing serious irregularities related to the company’s governance and its Board," the company says.

"Even the proxy advisory firms" acknowledged misconduct, Vivendi says, though those firms are all weighing in on Elliott's side in the proxy fight.

Vivendi raises a number of specific, pointed governance questions in its statement, and urges shareholders to "install a truly independent board."

It says only two of the boardmembers it's designated would not be independent, and that neither would run for chairman.