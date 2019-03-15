GE slips as 'not worse than expected' enthusiasm ebbs

General Electric (GE -2.5% ) shares give back a chunk of yesterday's gains as investors dissect the company’s guidance that it may burn as much as $2B this year, a figure that many analysts said was not as bad as feared.

GE bears are winning the day, among them Gordon Haskett's John Inch, who says, "Once the [qualitative] bullish analyst hype and the 'not worse than expected' enthusiasm begins to ebb and investors again put pen to paper, we expect GE’s current overvalued stock price to trend lower toward a more normalized and realistic valuation."

"GE’s cash flow outlook remains mediocre at best, and no better than we had previously anticipated, despite ongoing billions of dollars spent on restructuring with seemingly not particularly compelling paybacks," Inch writes.