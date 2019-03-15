Con Ed to maintain moratorium on new Westchester nat gas service

Consolidated Edison (ED +0.3% ) says it still plans to impose a moratorium on new natural gas service in parts of Westchester County, N.Y., after March 15 despite a $250M plan by the state to reduce energy consumption and fund alternative energy programs.

ED says it needs to stop hooking up new gas customers to avoid compromising gas system reliability because of limited space on existing interstate pipelines into the region.

The utility says it has received more than 1,300 applications for new gas hookups since notifying the state of the moratorium on Jan. 17, well above the normal number during a two-month period.

New York has blocked construction of new interstate pipelines for environmental reasons for years, seeking to focus more on renewable power sources and energy efficiency programs.