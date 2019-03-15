Huazhu Group +6.9% post Q4 results

Huazhu Group (HTHT +6.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 20.6% Y/Y to $390.3M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $282.5M (+13.2% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $102.2M (+41.8% Y/Y).

For FY, adj. operating margin was 24.1% & Adj. EBITDA margin was 32.5%..

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 85.2%.

Huazhu opened 214 hotels, including 9 leased hotels and 205 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 39 hotels, including 8 leased hotels and 31 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 699 leased hotels, 3,309 manachised hotels, and 222 franchised hotels in operation in 391 cities.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 422,747 (+11.3% Y/Y).

Operating cash inflow was $83.5M; cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $710.4M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.42B.

Q1 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 13-15% Y/Y.

2019 Outlook: Net revenues growth of 15-17%; gross hotel opening to 800-900, about 75% of which will be under midscale and upscale brands.

