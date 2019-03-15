Petrobras CEO predicts $10B of divestments by end of April

Petrobras (PBR +1.4% ) CEO Roberto Castello Branco says the company will divest $10B in assets in the first four months of this year, aided by the sale of its TAG gas pipeline unit.

The CEO believes the TAG deal will be among divestments completed by the end of April; reports earlier this week said PBR is accepting the final round of bids for the pipeline unit on April 2, which is expected to fetch several billion dollars.

PBR is aggressively selling non-core assets to reduce its hefty debt load, which has been dropping in recent years but is still above its peers.

Also, Brazil Economy Minister Guedes says PBR and the government had started off $60B in their negotiating positions regarding the transfer-of-rights area but now are only $2B apart.