PagerDuty files for $100M initial public offering

PagerDuty has filed for an initial public offering with an initial registration of $100M.

The company -- which competes in the Web incident management/notification space -- is looking to list on NYSE under the symbol PD.

The filing comes via Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Allen & Co., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, William Blair and BTIG.

In financial data, for the nine months ended Oct. 31, the company posted revenues of $84M (vs. $47.9M in the prior-year period), and a net loss of $34.5M (vs. a prior-year loss of $29.8M).