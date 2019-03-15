Equinor to explore sale of Texas shale operations - Bloomberg

Equinor (EQNR -0.4% ) is considering selling all or some of its operations in the Eagle Ford shale, preferring to focus on other U.S. prospects, Bloomberg reports.

The company has held talks with potential suitors for its stake in the Eagle Ford business and is open to selling it outright but may seek partners for the division, since finding a buyer for its entire interest may be difficult, according to the report.

EQNR had drilling rights on 71K net acres in the Eagle Ford at the end of 2018; it co-owns the unit with Spanish oil explorer Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY).