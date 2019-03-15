Roth: Cree's Lighting sale "healthy positive"

Roth Capital says Cree's (CREE +6% ) sale of its Lighting Products business to Ideal Industries is a "healthy positive" that will let the company "focus on growth markets."

Analyst Craig Irwin calls the initial $225M cash payment a "low price" for the unit, but that's expected due to the weak market and poor performance over the last few years.

Irwin notes that the guidance update implies an organic growth deceleration for Wolfspeed.

Roth maintains a Buy rating and $60 PT on Cree.