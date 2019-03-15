Turquoise Hill posts gain after Q4 results

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +1.5% ) edges into the green after Q4 earnings and revenues top estimates but copper production fell 8% Y/Y to 41.5K metric tons due to lower throughput.

However, gold production surged 234% Y/Y to 117K oz. due to significant increases in both grades and recovery.

For the full year, gold production jumped 150% to 285K oz. while copper production edged 1.1% higher to 159K oz.

TRQ says Q4 all-in sustaining costs fell to $2.01/lb. of copper produced from $2.40 in the year-ago quarter; for FY 2018, all-in sustaining costs came in at $2.20/lb. of copper produced vs. $2.39/lb. a year earlier.

TRQ expects to produce 125K-155K metric tons of copper and 180K-220K oz. of gold in concentrates this year.