Good news/bad news: A weekly economic tally

Stronger than expected: March consumer sentiment lands firmly in the "good news" category by exceeding estimates for each of the three main measures.

January core retail sales surpassed consensus for each of four major measures; retail excluding auto and gas has the most impressive showing of +1.2% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus.

January durable goods headline number of 0.4% came in better than -0.6% expected, but check out “weaker than expected” for core durable goods’ showing.

January construction spending came in much higher than expected.

In-line: December business inventories, February core consumer price index came in as expected.

Depends: Overall February CPI came in lower than consensus, so that’s good news if you buy a lot, maybe not such good news if you sell a lot; overall, should make things more predictable if inflation is tame.February producer price index also rose less than expected.

Job openings in January surged past the estimate, but will the increased empty roles lead to lower production?Both import and export prices exceeded expectations.

Weaker than expected: Number of jobless claims filed in the week ending March 9 exceeded the estimate.

Empire State Survey, gauging manufacturing activity, showed an unexpected drop in March, with each measure declining from the prior month.

NFIB small business optimism index came in below consensus, but it’s not all bad news, February’s tally was higher than January’s.

Industrial production grew less than expected in February and capacity utilization ticked down.

January new home sales of 607K came in shy of the 612K expected—however December figure was revised to 652K from 621K.

January core durable goods unexpectedly fell 0.1% vs. the estimate for +0.1%.

Looking ahead: NY Fed survey shows consumers’ inflations expectations are anchored, expecting 2.8% inflation for the next 12 months, down 0.2 percentage points in January.

Johnson Redbook sees March chain-store sales rising 5.0%.

ThursdayExisting home sales, Wholesale tradeFriday