Auditor of Vale’s burst dam faces questions over other dam reviews - WSJ

The German auditor of Vale's (NYSE:VALE) tailings dam that burst in January has informed the company that an external review panel has raised questions about its assessment of eight other dams in Brazil, WSJ reports.

Following the disaster, the auditor invited six outside experts to analyze its audits of ~30 other Vale dams in Brazil, and the group has raised questions about the methodology used to review eight of the dams and has alerted Vale and Brazilian authorities, according to the report.

The experts’ view is preliminary and the findings do not necessarily mean that the dams are unsafe.

Separately, Brazilian prosecutors request that Vale should be ordered to guarantee 50B reais ($13.1B) in funds for environmental recovery efforts related to the disaster.