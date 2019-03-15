Amgen to launch large-scale study to assess long-term outcome for Repatha

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces plans for a long-term study, expected to enroll at least 13,000 people at high risk of a first cardiovascular (CV) event despite optimized treatment with lipid-lowering therapy, aimed at assessing the effectiveness of Repatha (evolocumab) in lowering CV risk in this population.

Enrollment in the Phase 3 trial, VESALIUS-CV, should start next quarter. The co-primary endpoints are: the time to coronary heart disease (CHD) death, myocardial infarction (MI), ischemic stroke (triple component) and time to CHD death, MI, ischemic stroke or any ischemia-driven arterial revascularization, whichever occurs first (quadruple component).

The estimated completion date is May 2024.