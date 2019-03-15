Stocks wrap up winning week; S&P 500 posts strongest week since November

Stocks ended an already strong week with more gains, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels since early October while the Dow lagged but still closed at its best mark since March 1.

For the week, the Dow finished 1.6% higher despite woes related to the groundings of Boeing 737 MAX fleets, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 3.8%.

The S&P's information technology sector, which has helped drive the major indexes higher throughout the week, added another 1.2% today as Broadcom jumped more than 8% on strong quarterly results and Apple gained after a positive analyst report.

The real estate (-0.4%), industrials (-0.3%) and energy (-0.1%) sectors were the only groups to finish with losses on the day.

U.S. Treasury prices closed higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.44% and the 10-year yield lower by 4 bps to 2.59%.

WTI April crude slipped 0.2% to $58.52/bbl after settling yesterday at its highest level since mid-November.