Disney announces Fox consideration election results; shares -1.2%

Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares are moving with fairly heavy after-hours volume, down 1.2% postmarket, as the company announces preliminary results of the consideration election by stockholders of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) for their $71B asset sale.

Fox shareholders got to elect what form of consideration they were to receive for their shares of stock.

About 51.57% of Fox common shares (holders of 959,919,192 shares) elected to receive cash. Some 36.65% of outstanding shares (holders of 682,198,198 shares) chose to receive stock in New Disney (TWDC Holdco, the holding company that will own both Disney and 21CF as part of the overall transaction).

Holders of another 11.79% of outstanding shares didn't make an election.