Constellation nears deal to sell some wine brands to Gallo - CNBC

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is in advanced talks to sell its some of its low-end wine brands to E. & J. Gallo Winery, CNBC reports.

STZ put its U.S. wine business up for sale last year and hoped to fetch $3B, but the sale now is expected to total $2B or less, according to the report.

The company told analysts in January that it has been "challenged by the lower end of [its wine] business, which in totality has been flat or down," while its beers and premium wines are performing well.