Synaptics -7% on CEO departure, outlook cut

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announces that CEO Richard Bergman has departed, effective immediately. The company says the departure wasn't the result of a disagreement regarding SYNA's operations, policies, or practices.

The board has created an exec leadership committee to assist with the transition and director Nelson Chan has been elected as Executive Chairman.

SYNA says its Q3 will now come in at the lower end of the prior guidance that put revenue from $340M to $380M and EPS from $0.70 to $1.