Amazon confirms accepting HSA, FSA cards

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirms shoppers can now use HSA or FSA debit cards towards eligible purchases in the tech giant's latest healthcare push.

The feature started rolling out earlier this month and the news made the rounds online until today's CNBC report brought out the confirmation.

Health savings accounts and flexible saving accounts let workers set aside some pre-tax salary to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses like medical devices or prescriptions.

Amazon's statement: “Customers now have the flexibility to use FSA/HSA cards on a wide range of eligible over-the-counter purchases, eliminating the need to pay out-of-pocket or submit receipts for reimbursement."