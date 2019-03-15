Dominion to keep Connecticut's only nuclear power plant in service

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it reached a 10-year deal with Connecticut that will keep the Millstone Power Station, the state's only nuclear power station in service.

Today was Dominion's deadline for telling the ISO New England regional power grid operator if it would retire the two reactors at the 2,088 MW Millstone station.

Dominion has been saying for years that Millstone, which produces about half of the electricity in Connecticut and 98% of its carbon-free energy, are no longer economically viable in the current low power price environment.