Southwest mechanics union suggests labor talks looking up

The union representing about 2,700 mechanics at Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports "significant progress" in talks over an ongoing labor dispute.

The two sides talked over three days, until 3:15 this morning, without a final resolution, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association says. But "our efforts have put an agreement within reach, and we are continuing to work on a deal that the members can vote on."

The two sides have been talking for more than six years.