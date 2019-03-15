Southwest mechanics union suggests labor talks looking up

|About: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)|By:, SA News Editor

The union representing about 2,700 mechanics at Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports "significant progress" in talks over an ongoing labor dispute.

The two sides talked over three days, until 3:15 this morning, without a final resolution, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association says. But "our efforts have put an agreement within reach, and we are continuing to work on a deal that the members can vote on."

The two sides have been talking for more than six years.

LUV is up 0.3% after hours.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox