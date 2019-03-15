Boeing CEO Muilenburg questioned for muted response in week following crash

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stayed mostly silent in the calamitous week following the fatal crash involving a 737 MAX, a response that is drawing criticism from some crisis management experts.

"More and more, people are expecting the CEO will step forward, take responsibility, apologize and explain what's going to happen," says Lawrence Parnell, a professor of public relations at George Washington University.

But others such as crisis management consultant Davia Temin says CEOs who assume a more public role can risk the sort of backlash that hit former BP boss Tony Hayward after the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

Boeing may be helped because "people are used to airline travel having its ups and downs," says Susan Tellem of Tellem Grody Public Relations, but given the magnitude of Boeing’s developing crisis, she thinks Muilenburg needs to speak out more, "reassuring travelers that everything will be done and their safety is their main concern."