Quest Resource holders file to sell up to 4.3M shares

Shareholders of Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) have filed to sell up to 4.297M shares of the company.

That amends a previous filing to sell up to 4M shares.

The company's not selling any shares and won't receive any proceeds.

Listed selling stockholders are Southwest Green Investments, holders of a 23.9% stake; Jeffrey Forte, holding a 10.8% stake; and Bear & Bug LP, with 12%.

After the offering, Southwest Green would be left with an 11.2% stake; Forte with 7.5%; and Bear & Bug would exit its position.