Insurer Palomar Holdings files for initial public offering

Specialty property insurer Palomar Holdings has filed for its initial public offering, with a placeholder amount of $50M.

It's looking to list on Nasdaq under the symbol PLMR.

The company competes across various lines of business with national companies including AIG, Chubb (NYSE:CB), State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY), along with specialty property insurers such as Zephyr (a subsidiary of Heritage (NYSE:HRTG)) and GeoVera.

It also competes in some lines with Lloyd's of London, and with state or publicly managed enterprises including the California Earthquake Authority, the National Flood Insurance Program and the Texas Wind Insurance Association.

For 2018, gross written premiums were $154.9M (vs. prior-year $120.2M) and net written premiums were $71.9M (vs. prior-year $73.3M).

Net income for 2018 was $18.2M, vs. 2017's $3.78M.