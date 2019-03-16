Report: John Malone eyes bid for MSG Networks

Cable mogul John Malone is considering a bid for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), the New York Post reports -- move that would be of a piece with his recent overtures into regional sports.

Malone -- whose empire covers Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) and the Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) as well as Sirius XM (SIRI, LSXMA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) -- is already linked to bids for the regional sports networks that Disney (NYSE:DIS) is selling as a condition for its acquisition of assets from Fox (FOX, FOXA).

A success there means it would make sense for Malone to have a play in New York regional sports, and MSG Network's key rival there, YES Network, is likely headed to the New York Yankees, Amazon.com and Sinclair.

MSG broadcasts games for the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's Rangers and Islanders.

“Whatever RSNs you own, you want one in the biggest market,” sports-marketing consultant Joe Favorito says, and Malone and MSG honcho James Dolan go back a long ways.