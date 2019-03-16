Apple keeps a pulse in healthcare

Results of an atrial fibrillation study presented today at a American College of Cardiology meeting shows that the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch can detect irregular heart beats.

The data from the large study indicated that 84% of the irregular pulse notifications sent from the Apple Watch were later confirmed to have been AF episodes.

"The physician can use the information from the study, combine it with their assessment ... and then guide clinical decisions around what to do with an alert," notes Stanford's Dr. Marco Perez, a of lead investigator of the study.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to make a significant move into both wearable healthcare products and services.

Shares of Apple are up 18% YTD.