Trump doubles down on GM over Ohio plant

"General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing $13.5 Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze. The facility is also the first of five GM plants in North America to end output this year and shutter U.S. production of the Cruze.