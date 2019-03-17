Investors ask Lyft to scrap dual-class share structure

Outsized control? A group of investors has called on Lyft's (LYFT) board to scrap a proposed dual-class share structure as the ride hailing firm pitches its IPO to investors this week, FT reports.

Under the current plan, one class of shareholders would get 20 votes per share, while the other would receive one vote per share.

The letter was signed by investors from Britain's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, BNP Paribas Asset Management, pension funds representing public employees in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Ohio, the Teamsters union and United Auto Workers union retirees.