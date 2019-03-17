Syneos Health Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+53.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, synh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.