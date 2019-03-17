HealthEquity Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+144.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.28M (+22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hqy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.