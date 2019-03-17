Amyris Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.52M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amrs has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.