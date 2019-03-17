Novavax Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.09M (-31.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nvax has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.