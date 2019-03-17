Lumber Liquidators Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.59M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ll has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.