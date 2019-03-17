Qudian Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.99M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, qd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.